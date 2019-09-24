PM Imran, at UNGA, leads Pakistan delegation during opening debate

NEW YORK: The United Nations' Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday opened the annual debate for the UN General Assembly's (UNGA) 74th session, with Prime Minister Imran Khan leading the Pakistani delegation.

PM Imran is expected to participate in a lunch event hosted by UNSG Guterres' after the opening debate.

PM meets Turkey's Erdogan

Earlier on Tuesday, the premier met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UNGA's 74th session and discussed the latest situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The PM said India’s efforts to change Kashmir’s demographic structure contravened international law, numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council, and New Delhi's own prior commitments. He emphasised that the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Muslim-majority valley posed grave risks for peace and security in the region.

In this context, he called for the immediate lifting of curfew and other restrictions in Kashmir, an end to gross human rights violations, and allowing the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Recalling his visit to Turkey in January 2019, he expressed satisfaction that the bilateral relations had transformed into a mutually-beneficial strategic partnership, as per a statement from the PM Office.

PM Imran thanked Erdogan for Turkey’s consistent support to Pakistan on issues of core national interest and reaffirmed Islamabad's steadfast support to Ankara on issues of its national interest.

PM briefs Italian counterpart on Kashmir

The premier also met Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy and briefed him on the legal, humanitarian, and peace and security dimension of the Kashmir situation.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, a PM House statement.

PM Imran called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions — including curfew, release of all prisoners, stopping the use of pellet guns, and respect for the human rights — in Kashmir.

The PM also underlined the importance of the international community acting urgently to ward off threats to peace and security and facilitate peaceful resolution of the dispute in Kashmir.

PM lauds Iran for support for Kashmir

Meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York, PM Imran expressed his gratitude to the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for their unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

The Prime Minister also discussed the current situation in occupied Kashmir — created by India's unilateral and illegal actions — that pose a grave risk to the regional peace and security.

Speaking on the human rights violations, the PM emphasised the urgent need to lift curfew and other restrictions imposed on the Kashmiri folks since the past 50 days.