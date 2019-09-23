Digital Mobile App to be launched in Punjab to improve transport facilities

LAHORE: Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, provincial minister for transport revealed his decision to introduce mobile digital application for the facilitation of passengers.

The computerized facility will provide information about bus stands, timing of the buses and other facilities to the passengers.

The provincial minister explained that this particular mobile application will eradicate ‘Parchi Mafia’-over-charging problem- benefiting passengers especially women and children.

Khichi also mentioned that state-of-art bus stands would be introduced after the up-gradation of bus stands.

He also assured that he would visit Metro bus station again and review traveling facilities and strict actions will be taken against those found responsible for negligence.