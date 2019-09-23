close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
Pakistan

APP
September 23, 2019

Digital Mobile App to be launched in Punjab to improve transport facilities

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Sep 23, 2019

LAHORE: Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, provincial minister for transport revealed his decision to introduce mobile digital application for the facilitation of passengers.

The computerized facility will provide information about bus stands, timing of the buses and other facilities to the passengers.

The provincial minister explained that this particular mobile application will eradicate ‘Parchi Mafia’-over-charging problem- benefiting passengers especially women and children.

Khichi also mentioned that state-of-art bus stands would be introduced after the up-gradation of bus stands.

He also assured that he would visit Metro bus station again and review traveling facilities and strict actions will be taken against those found responsible for negligence.

