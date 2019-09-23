PM Imran reiterates Pakistan's support to all initiatives for Afghan peace

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to all initiatives towards achieving a sustainable peace in Afghanistan, expressing the hope for an early resumption of the peace process.

The prime minister said peace in Afghanistan was vital to advancing his government’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood and for economic development and regional stability.

Talking to United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, Imran Khan condemned the recent surge of violence in the war-torn country.

The prime minister also appreciated Ambassador Khalilzad’s efforts for promoting a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

“All parties must play their role in strengthening peace and promoting reconciliation as a shared responsibility,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.



Ambassador Khalilzad, who called on Imran Khan here and discussed Afghanistan and Pak-US joint efforts for Afghan peace, appreciated the prime minister’s support for the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, and said he looks forward to continue working with Pakistan for peace and stability in Afghanistan.