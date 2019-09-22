Sanya Malhotra joins Vidya Balan in ‘Shakuntala Devi Human Computer’

On the occasion of Daughters Day, makers of Shakuntala Devi biopic announced that Sanya Malhotra would be joining the cast of 'Shakuntala Devi Human-Computer'.

The 'Dangal' starlet will be portraying the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi, to be played by Vidya Balan.

The 27-year-old 'Badhaai Ho' actor is very excited to be sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan for the first time.

“I am very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi’s daughter – Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. I’m thrilled to bring onscreen this dynamic mother-daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan. Also looking forward to my first association with Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra”, Sanya said in a statement.

Director Anu Menon was quoted as saying, “When I met my namesake Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala’s daughter, I went to find the story of a maths whiz – but through spending time with Anupama, I found the story of a woman who was not just a computer but human too! And I can’t think of a better person than Sanya who can capture the love of a daughter for her indefinable mother! Sanya instinctively understood the character and her journey – and I can’t wait to start shooting with her. I think the audience will fall in love with both Sanya’s and Vidya’s characters.”

While Sanya is currently prepping up for her role, she is expected to join the cast during the London schedule by the end of this month.