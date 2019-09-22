WhatsApp's new feature allows you to share status to Facebook Story

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has begun rolling out a feature for Android users to let them share their status stories directly on Facebook and other apps.

Just like Instagram, WhatsApp’s statuses let users post images, text and videos on their profile that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp hasn’t made an official announcement yet but several users reported this on Twitter.

To use this feature, tap on the share button which will show you the apps you can share your WhatsApp status with.

Tapping on ‘Share to Facebook Story’ will let you share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story.

The rollout appears to be a part of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to create a unified app combining WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to let over 2.6 billion users communicate with each other cross-apps by 2020.