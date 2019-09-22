Fawad Alam hits century in QA Trophy but he's still Pakistan's unluckiest cricketer

KARACHI: If there’s a list of Pakistan’s unluckiest cricketers, Fawad Alam – without any doubt – would be on the top.

He has been performing continuously, scoring runs in domestic tournaments, but all going in vain, at least it all seems so.

On Saturday, Fawad scored his 31st First Class Century. He made an unbeaten 100 off 138 deliveries for Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against KP.

He has now 11559 runs in 247 innings, of which 42 were unbeaten. The century on Sunday took his career average to a mammoth 56.38, which is 4th best among all the cricketers making their First Class debut in the current century.

Better than Fawad are, Australia’s Steve Smith 59.05, Mosaddek Hossain of Bangladesh with 59.86 and Hanuma Vihari of India with 60.30.

While Fawad has just played three Tests for the country with his last appearance in 2009, the other players have got enough share of international cricket to their credit.

However, the 33-year-old batsman from Karachi, says he doesn’t consider himself as an unlucky cricketer for not being picked.

“My job is inside the ground, not outside. Ups and downs are part of life. You can’t get everything on your way every time. You just don’t have to give up. I have seen more downs than ups but thankfully that has made me even stronger and I always try to keep my chin up,” Fawad told media in Karachi.

One question has become a regular feature for Fawad Alam every time he faces media and the question is about his non-inclusion in Pakistan team.

Fawad, every time, has the same answer.

“My job is to perform in the middle. Why I am not being picked is a question for selectors,” he responded when asked the question on Sunday.

But how long Fawad should continue doing the same job? How long before his scores and performances are answered?

This is a question which remains unanswered.

And the question usually frustrates Fawad Alam as well.

“Frustration is usually natural, you usually get sad when your work is not noticed,” he said.

“But I don’t let disappointment come in my way. If I was thinking about injustices and everything then my career would’ve been ended three years ago,” he said.

“This is part and parcel of our life, a player can’t define why he is not being picked, the only selector can tell you this. My job is to do whatever I can, in middle and keep knocking on doors. Rest is up to the selectors,” he aimed.