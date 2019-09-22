Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to enjoy in-flight royal perks while flying commercial

Following their private jet widespread storm, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to get on-board a commercial airline for their official trip to South Africa on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set for their first official tour as a family after the birth of Prince Archie, however despite them flying through a commercial airline, the two will still be enjoying a lot of perks that will keep the two out-of-the-way from the rest of the lot.

As per a report by CNN, the family will be given an right of entry to private lounges, high-class cabin crew, set aside airport entrances, and luxury cars waiting for them with chauffeurs right outside the plane.

A former member of British Airways cabin crew in a chat with CNN spoke about the day Harry flew with the airline, several years ago.

"What amazed me was how low key it was. Once we arrived at London Heathrow we were on stand within five minutes of landing, and he was off the plane before we turned the lights up,” he said.

"He was in first class on a jumbo [747, where there's a door at the front of the first class in the nose of the plane] so the air bridge was placed at the door nearest him and he was whipped off before the rest of the passengers took their seatbelts off,” he added.

Giving details about the special services he added: "And he'd been brought on board by special services [British Airways' VIP liaison staff] and arrived in a special car from a separate lounge. He sat with his minders in first, while others in his team sat in business class."