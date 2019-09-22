Heat wave likely to continue in Karachi

Karachi: A moderate heat wave is likely to continue in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh, the Met Office said on Sunday.

It said maximum temperature is likely to range between 39 - 41ºC during the next two days.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Lasbella 45°C, Chhor & Sibbi 43 °C.