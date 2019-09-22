close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2019

Heat wave likely to continue in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 22, 2019

Karachi:  A moderate heat wave is likely to continue in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh, the Met Office said on Sunday.

It said  maximum temperature is likely to range between 39 - 41ºC during the next two days.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Lasbella 45°C, Chhor & Sibbi 43 °C.

