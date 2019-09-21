Katrina Kaif opens up on linkup rumours with Salman Khan

Bollywood’s leading lady Katrina Kaif and megastar Salman Khan undeniably share an unmatched chemistry on screens and it looks like it’s making it even harder for them to escape the linkup rumours.

Over the course of their careers, the two have upheld their undying bond publicly, and now the ‘Bharat’ diva has stepped forth addressing the limitless buzz around the duo’s probable romantic future together.

Speaking at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2019, the beauty queen addressing the hearsay stated: “Its a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends."

On the work front, after their blockbuster hit ‘Bharat’, Salman is presently occupied with ‘Dabangg 3’ while Katrina is gearing up for ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar.