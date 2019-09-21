Aamir Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor on her birthday in heartwarming post

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan wished his co-actor Kareena Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday in a heartwarming post on Saturday.



The ‘Dangal’ star took to social media to shower Kareena with love as she turned a year older.

"Dear Kareena, wishing you many happy returns of this day. May you always be happy and smiling. Love. a,” Aamir wrote.



Aamir and Kareena have worked with each other closely in several films including ‘Talaash’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the blockbuster hit ‘3 Idiots’.