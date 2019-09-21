close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
September 21, 2019

Aamir Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor on her birthday in heartwarming post

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 21, 2019

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan wished his co-actor Kareena Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday in a heartwarming post on Saturday.

The ‘Dangal’ star took to social media to shower Kareena with love as she turned a year older. 

"Dear Kareena, wishing you many happy returns of this day. May you always be happy and smiling. Love. a,” Aamir wrote.

Aamir and Kareena have worked with each other closely in several films including ‘Talaash’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the blockbuster hit ‘3 Idiots’. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood