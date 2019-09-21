Nandita Das pens emotional post as ‘Manto’ marks one year of release

Ace filmmaker Nandita Das on Saturday took to social media to pen her emotions about the incredible journey her acclaimed film ‘Manto’ has made all across the world since it was released last year.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Das revealed, “One year ago today, Manto released in India. Since then, it has been travelling the world. It continues to be seen on Netflix. I am overwhelmed by the response and grateful for the opportunities that I get to spread Mantoiyat. This evening will speak about Manto in Bhubaneswar.”

Das’s film ‘Manto’ rolled out in September last year and has received numerous awards and accolades from across the world ever since.

The film also premiered at the prestigious ‘Cannes Film Festival’ and was praised widely.