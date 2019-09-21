Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls calling her ‘dumb’

Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha has been widely praised throughout in her years of stardom but with fame and glory come ample drawbacks.

The 32-year-old ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actor appearing on the popular Amitabh Bachchan show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ may have been unable to answer a rather basic question for those practicing Hinduism, after which many trolls turned to Twitter to poke fun at her for not knowing the answer.

The question read: “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?"

The options were: Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama.

However, the actor may have gotten confused and instead of answering went for a lifeline to keep the game going.

After a massive wave of condemnation by social media users, Sonkshi clapped back at the haters in a tweet reading: “Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.”



