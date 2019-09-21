close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
September 21, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls calling her ‘dumb’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 21, 2019

Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha has been widely praised throughout in her years of stardom but with fame and glory come ample drawbacks.

The 32-year-old ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actor appearing on the popular Amitabh Bachchan show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ may have been unable to answer a rather basic question for those practicing Hinduism, after which many trolls turned to Twitter to poke fun at her for not knowing the answer.

The question read: “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?"

The options were: Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama.

However, the actor may have gotten confused and instead of answering went for a lifeline to keep the game going.

After a massive wave of condemnation by social media users, Sonkshi clapped back at the haters in a tweet reading: “Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.”


Latest News

More From Bollywood