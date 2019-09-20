Ranveer Singh shares a romantic picture with Deepika Padukone and fans are gushing over it

B-town's star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most cherished couples and they make sure to turn head with their major couple goals.



Recently, the reel and real-life couple attended an award show and other than their outfits that have been the talk of the town, their video of talking to each other and smiling through have also been rounding rounds making fans gush about the two.

The 34-year-old ‘Simmba’ star took to his social media and shared a picture where he is whispering in ‘Padmaavat’ starlets ears, and that smile on their faces is the most romantic thing.

Meanwhile, at the award function itself, the 33-year-old ‘Chhapaak’ star started talking about her role in the film and said how Kabir Khan thought of her for the role and even she wanted to do it and so.

Padukone also highlighted how playing a spouse or a family person to an athlete is not given enough recognition and how they never get enough credit.