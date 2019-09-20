Apple introduces real-time lyrics to Music with the launch of iOS 13

Tech giant Apple released the latest mobile operating system iOS 13 on Thursday for iPhone and iPod touch models.



With the new contribution, Apple has added a fun new feature to Apple Music - time synced lyrics.

The updated lyrics experience presents real-time synced song words that animate along with the music as they’re being sung, rapped or spoken.

While lyrics are displayed on the phone, Apple Music will highlight the currently playing line in white color. The feature also lets you navigate music in a new way - skip to a part of a song simply by tapping on the lyric.

Even though lyrics aren’t new to Apple Music, it’s just that they will be displayed in real-times now. The feature is soon to be released in tvOS along with the Android version of the Apple Music app.