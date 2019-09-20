Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor contemplating ‘Brahmastra’ before signing another project together





Following the time Alia Bhatt made it official by proclaiming her love for beau Ranbir Kapoor at the Filmfare Awards a couple of months ago, B-town's filmmakers are trying to cash in their relationship angle and are offering films to both the stars.

As reported by a source close to the couple revealed that there are no projects of two in the pipeline: “Although producers are approaching Ranbir and Alia for their projects, they are not keen on taking up projects before the release of Ayan Mukerjee's 'Brahmastra’.”

“As the couple wants to see how the film and their on-screen chemistry is being received by the audiences,” the source mentioned the reason behind their decision of not signing any of the projects together.

‘Brahmastra’ is the first film in his fantasy trilogy and features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

It is slated to hit the silver screens in 2020.