Doors of Holy Kaa’ba opened for PM Imran

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah in Makkah-tul-Mukarramah early Friday.



The prime minister's wife Bushra Begum accompanied him during the holy rituals.

The prime minister also had a rare opportunity to enter the Holy Kaa’ba as the doors were especially opened for him.

During Umrah, the prime minister prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country.

The prime minister had arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday on a two-day official visit where he held talks with the Saudi leadership on important issues.

In meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), PM Imran assured him that Pakistan fully supported the Kingdom with all its capacities in confronting sabotage acts, a refernce to drone attacks on Aramco.

He also highlighted the Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir (IOK) following the revocation of the special status of the territory by the Modi-led Indian government.