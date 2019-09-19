iOS 13 software update: Apple rolls the best 6 features

The release of the Apple’s latest iOS 13 update is sure to wow all tech geeks around the world.

Here’s a list of the top features that you can get your hands on with the new software update:



1. Health and Cycle Tracking:

Deemed as one of the most exciting features of the new software update which users can find under the iPhone Health app. The application stores all of its users’ health data and can give insights into it under the Summary section.

2. Expanded Memoji collection:

iOS 13 offers a wide range of entertaining memojis, which will come with the update keyboard on your Apple phone.

3. Portrait Mode:

The photo app is new getting revamped with new Portrait Lighting effects. The new effects also allow the users to adjust the intensity of the lighting while taking a picture.

4. Quick Actions:

This is a new feature that literally allows everything to be on the user’s fingertips. With Quick Actions, users can press on a widget on their phone's home screen for a quick look at the app externally without having to even go in.

5. Dark Mode:

The famous dark mode is now making its way to your Apple phone. The phone display becomes much easier on the eyes making the interface looks sleeker.

6. Find My:

The novel software update is merging Find My iPhone and Find My Friends into one app. The feature allows users to locate their device and if the device happens to be offline (with Bluetooth still enabled) but it's close enough to connect to a nearby device via Bluetooth, they can still track its location.