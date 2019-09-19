NAB recovers valuables worth millions at former DG Parks' residence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A raid by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter at the residence of the former parks and horticulture director-general, Liaquat Ali Qaimkhani, on Thursday, revealed massive valuables including luxury cars, gold and weapons.
Later, the anti-graft body seized the valuables found at the former DG’s residence.
Qaimkhani, an adviser to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar currently involved in the NAB's fake accounts case, was living in a luxurious palace-like residence — worth millions and sporting sprawling lawns and a swimming pool.
Valuables recovered from the former DG Parks' house include eight imported luxury cars, gold bangles and necklaces, diamond jewellery, files upon files of properties, weapons, and two lockers.
A day prior, Qaimkhani was arrested but a three-day transit remand was approved for him. When asked by a journalist how someone earning Rs1.5 million a year could afford such luxuries, the former DG Parks said he belonged to a landlord family and that that was his ancestral home.
