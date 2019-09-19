NAB recovers valuables worth millions at former DG Parks' residence

KARACHI: A raid by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter at the residence of the former parks and horticulture director-general, Liaquat Ali Qaimkhani, on Thursday, revealed massive valuables including luxury cars, gold and weapons.



Later, the anti-graft body seized the valuables found at the former DG’s residence.

Qaimkhani, an adviser to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar currently involved in the NAB's fake accounts case, was living in a luxurious palace-like residence — worth millions and sporting sprawling lawns and a swimming pool.

Valuables recovered from the former DG Parks' house include eight imported luxury cars, gold bangles and necklaces, diamond jewellery, files upon files of properties, weapons, and two lockers.

A day prior, Qaimkhani was arrested but a three-day transit remand was approved for him. When asked by a journalist how someone earning Rs1.5 million a year could afford such luxuries, the former DG Parks said he belonged to a landlord family and that that was his ancestral home.