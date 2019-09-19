Kasur incident: PM Imran vows accountability for all

ISLAMABAD: Taking the notice of the recent incident of the death and suspected sexual assault of three minors in Punjab's Kasur district, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured that there would be accountability for all.

In the wake of the horrific cases of sexual assault of child that rocked the Punjab's district, PM Imran took to Twitter and wrote: "Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task."

In another tweet, the premier announced that the District Police Officer (DPO), Kasur Abdul Ghafaar Qaisrani, and SHO had been removed, adding that a major change in the local police ranks was on the cards.



"DSP and SHO suspended. Major overhaul in Kasur local police on the cards," adding that a formal probe has been ordered under an additional inspector general.



A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian after the police Tuesday recovered the bodies of three minors who had been killed after rape.



Protests erupted on Wednesday with residents taking to streets against child abductions and lack of action by police. The angry mob blocked roads in the area and burned tires while chanting slogans against the police.

The demonstrators also surrounded the Chunian police station over the failure of law enforcers to apprehend the culprits behind the child abduction.

Kasur has been rocked by multiple incidents of rape and killing of children for last few years. In 2018, six-year-old Zainab Ansari was found dead in a trash heap near Shahbaz Khan Road, five days after she went missing.