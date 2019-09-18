Protesters attack police station in Kasur after three missing boys found dead

Kasur: Scores of protesters outraged over the brutal murders of three children attacked a police station in Kasur on Wednesday.

The enraged mob chanted slogans against police and pelted the police station with stones, a day after remains of three boys were found months after they went missing from Chunia, a town in Kasur district of Punjab.

The demonstrators were burning tyres to block the roads while all the markets remained closed.

Authorities said the police have arrested some suspects who would undergo a DNA test.

The remains of two and body of one child out of four children who went missing from the city 75 days ago were found on Tuesday. Police said all three were raped and brutally killed before being buried.



Kasur police said the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of other two were found.



Kasur has repeatedly made headlines since country's biggest child abuse scandal shocked the nation in 2015.



It once again sparked outrage when a minor girl Zainab was raped and killed in 2018.

The killer was identified as Imran and hanged after being convicted of rape and murder of the girl after months of nationwide protests.



