Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Protesters attack police station in Kasur after three missing boys found dead

Kasur: Scores of protesters  outraged over the  brutal murders of three children  attacked a police station  in Kasur on Wednesday.

The enraged mob chanted slogans against police  and pelted the police station with stones, a day after remains of three boys were found months after they went missing from Chunia, a town in Kasur district of Punjab.

The demonstrators were burning tyres to block the roads while all the markets remained closed.

Authorities said the police have arrested some suspects who would undergo a DNA test.

The remains of two and body of one child out of four children who went missing from the city 75 days ago were found on Tuesday. Police said  all three were raped and brutally killed before being buried.

Kasur police said the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of other two were found.

Kasur  has repeatedly made headlines since country's biggest child abuse scandal  shocked the nation in 2015.

It once again sparked outrage when a  minor girl Zainab was  raped and killed in 2018.

The killer was identified as Imran and hanged after being convicted of rape and murder of the girl  after months of nationwide protests. 

  


