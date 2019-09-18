Malala attacked by Indian shooter Heena Sidhu for raising voice for Kashmir

Pakistan Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai after calling out the Narendra Modi-led Indian government over the aggression in Occupied Kashmir was criticized by Indian sports shooter Heena Sidhu.

Sidhu came forth attacking the young activist for girls’ education questioning what the educationist has done to eradicate illiteracy in her own country.

“Ok so you propose handing over Kashmir to Pakistan because over there girls like yourself have had tooooo good of an education that you nearly lost your life and ran away from your country never to return. Why dont you show us by going back to Pakistan first??” she said.

Earlier Malala had highlighted the Indian aggression in the occupied territory in a series of tweets: “I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard.”



