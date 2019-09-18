Rajkummar Rao plays an aspiring entrepreneur in the new ‘Made in China’ trailer

After creating much buzz with its quirky posters, the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy-starrer ‘Made in China’ have finally dropped the trailer of the film.

The film showcases the journey of Rajkummar Rao, who essays the role of Raghu Mehta, an Ahmedabad-based entrepreneur.

The 35-year-old ‘Rooh-i-Afza’ actor plays the struggling Gujarati businessman, who with the aim of making it big, heads to the neighbouring country and gets his hands on something that turns the plot around.

The comedy flick is helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the Best Director Award for his 2016 film ‘Wrong Side Raju’.

The film went on the floors in September last year with a start to finish schedule.

‘Kai Po Che’ star also piled on eight kilos for the role, as we get to see him flaunting his tummy in the trailer.

'Made in China' is all set to hit the screens on Diwali this year with a star cast comprising of Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, and Gajraj Rao.