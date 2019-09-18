close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2019

Fawad Chaudhry lambasts Sindh government for Karachi’s garbage

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry during his visit to Karachi condemned the Sindh government’s role in the deteriorating situation of the city.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader lambasted the Sindh government holding their ‘trash governance’ responsible for the city’s ‘trash problem.’

Moreover, he said that the provincial government has been holding itself back from investing in the city to avoid investing in other parts of Sindh as well.

“It is upon the citizens of Sindh to decide whether they want to live either with trash in their city and the government or not,” he said. 

