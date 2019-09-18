Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie no.1' set catches fire

A major disaster hit the sets of Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's upcoming venture 'Coolie no. 1' when a massive fire erupted causing the makers to incur a whopping loss of Rs2 crores (Rs20 million).



According to Pinkvilla, the unfortunate incident took place a week ago in Filmistan Studio situated in Goregaon, Mumbai.

As per sources, the fire was so massive that it took almost three hours for the fire brigade to douse it. It was also revealed that the fire took down a portion of the set and light equipment with it.

Mumbai Mirror has quoted the producers to estimate a loss of Rs2 to Rs2.5 crores due to the blaze. A source revealed that most of the damaged goods were third party supplied materials.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still not known.



'Coolie no.1' is a remake of David Dhawan's film, originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The 1995 film remake is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Rawail and Johnny Lever.