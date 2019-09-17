Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan have infectious energy, says costar Shikha Talsania

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan manages to swoon just anyone over with her positive energy and charm and such is the case with her ‘Coolie No 1’ costar Shikha Talsania who has been singing praises for the starlet.

During an interview recently, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor was asked about her work experience with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on the remake of the 1995-hit film.

Talking about the star pair, the actor said: “Both of them are so energetic and their energy is infectious. Both are funny and chirpy in their own way. They are down to earth actors and are easy going."

Moreover, speaking about her role in the film, Talsania stated that she plays a weighty role in the film that will come as a ‘surprise package’.

The David Dhawan-directorial will be ready to hit theaters on May 1, 2020.