close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2019

Covering up made mandatory for schoolgirls in Peshawar to ensure safety

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chaddars, abaya and gowns have been made mandatory for all schoolgirls to wear in the city, as announced by Peshawar district administration on Monday.

Schoolgirls residing in the city were directed to conceal themselves to ‘protect them from any unethical incident’, as revealed by a notification issued by Peshawar District Officer Samina Ghani.

Addressing heads of all government schools, the notification laid great significance on the matter, terming it as ‘urgent’ and ‘important.’

The notification has come following incidents of students getting harassed, which were brought to light by Provincial Adviser on Education Ziaullah Bangash. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan