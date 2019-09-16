Covering up made mandatory for schoolgirls in Peshawar to ensure safety

PESHAWAR: Chaddars, abaya and gowns have been made mandatory for all schoolgirls to wear in the city, as announced by Peshawar district administration on Monday.

Schoolgirls residing in the city were directed to conceal themselves to ‘protect them from any unethical incident’, as revealed by a notification issued by Peshawar District Officer Samina Ghani.

Addressing heads of all government schools, the notification laid great significance on the matter, terming it as ‘urgent’ and ‘important.’

The notification has come following incidents of students getting harassed, which were brought to light by Provincial Adviser on Education Ziaullah Bangash.