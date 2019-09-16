Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme for Ranveer Singh, calls him her 'trashcan'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are easily regarded as one of the most adored couples in B-town with not just their PDA-filled moments but also their adorable public banter.

The lovebirds are often found taking a dig at each other by dropping funny comments on each other’s posts, as was seen recently when the 'Padmaavat' starlet shared a hilarious meme on her Instagram that she relates to with her husband.

In the post, a couple can be seen eating together and the boy says, “I’m done.” The girl, who has a tense look on her face, says, “I can’t finish the rest." She then pours the food in her boyfriend’s mouth and says, “Open wide, trashcan."

Along with the post, Deepika captioned the post as “that’s us… and tagged hubby Ranveer.

The ‘Simmba’ star reacted to the picture and commented, “Hahahahahaha! BASICCC.”



On the work front, the two are gearing up for Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘83’ in which Ranveer will portray the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev while the real-life wife will play his reel life wife.