Sonam Kapoor unveils Ranbir Kapoor's lucky charms in new Instagram post

After the success of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘The Zoya Factor’ with its promotions undergoing in full swing.

Till the film hits theaters, the makers have kick-started a promotional campaign with B-Town celebrities revealing their lucky charms.

Ranbir Kapoor jumped on the bandwagon unveiling his two lucky charms in a video posted on Instagram.

His first one involved a red mail truck and three black cars. While his second used to be his fixation with the number eight.

Sharing the video, Sonam’s caption read, “What's Your Lucky Charm? Ranbir Kapoor My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor".

Abhishek Sharma’s directorial ‘The Zoya Factor’ is slated to release on September 20.

