B.B. King paid tribute to with Google Doodle on his 94th birthday

Late American singer and song-writer B.B. King is getting remembered by tech titan Google on his birth anniversary with a special Google Doodle video.

The tribute by Google features the blues legend’s hit song ‘The Thrill Is Gone’, created by Little Rock-based artist Steve Spencer as well as Nayeli Lavanderos based in Brooklyn.

The accolades paid to the late musician in the form of the video also sought assistance from the B.B. King Museum in Mississippi with the video art directed by Oakland-based Angelica McKinley who expressed hope that the project would bring to light King’s glory.

"Without having a full formal education and the guidance of his parents, King took the talent that he was given in a time period that wasn't kind to black people and devoted himself to sharing music that was the pulse of the Mississippi Delta with the rest of the world," she said adding that: "This music was created from pain that he knew all too well, but King decided to own it."

