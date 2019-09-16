close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 16, 2019

B.B. King paid tribute to with Google Doodle on his 94th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 16, 2019

Late American singer and song-writer B.B. King is getting remembered by tech titan Google on his birth anniversary with a special Google Doodle video.

The tribute by Google features the blues legend’s hit song ‘The Thrill Is Gone’, created by Little Rock-based artist Steve Spencer as well as Nayeli Lavanderos based in Brooklyn.

The accolades paid to the late musician in the form of the video also sought assistance from the B.B. King Museum in Mississippi with the video art directed by Oakland-based Angelica McKinley who expressed hope that the project would bring to light King’s glory.

Check out Google's tribute to late American singer B.B. King.

"Without having a full formal education and the guidance of his parents, King took the talent that he was given in a time period that wasn't kind to black people and devoted himself to sharing music that was the pulse of the Mississippi Delta with the rest of the world," she said adding that: "This music was created from pain that he knew all too well, but King decided to own it."

Latest News

More From Entertainment