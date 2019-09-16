Sara Ali Khan spotted outside beau Kartik Aaryan's house

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are not the ones to shy away from romance and PDA. While the rumoured couple may have wrapped their upcoming venture 'Aaj Kal', they are not wrapping up their love chronicles anytime soon.



On Monday, Sara was papped outside Kartik's residence in Juhu, Mumbai and their fans are wondering what is brewing between the two.

The 23-year-old starlet was seen making her way back after paying boyfriend Kartik a visit. She was seen wearing a black casual tee and shorts topped with a black jacket.

Sara stepped out in a cutesy pair of pink flip-flops.

Check out her photos below:





On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Aaj Kal' and then alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie no.1'.

The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.



Meanwhile, Kartik is busy filming for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.