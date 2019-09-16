Aamir Khan all praise for Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan could not stop singing praises for Priyanka Chopra's next film 'The Sky is Pink' after the film released its much-awaited trailer.

In a Twitter post uploaded on Monday, Aamir Khan revealed his thoughts upon watching the trailer, stating that the lead actors have done a spectacular job in the 'fantastic film'.

"I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film! Love. a," wrote Aamir.

'The Sky is Pink' stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13 where it received rave reviews.



The movie is slated to release on October 11.