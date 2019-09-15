Tiger Shroff shoots the longest one-shot combat action sequence for ‘War’

Tiger Shroff who is known far and wide for his power-packed action films is all ready to set the silver screens on fire with his upcoming film ‘War’, where the actor would be seen showcasing some serious action scenes.

As per director Siddharth Anand, the 29-year-old star has shot the longest single-shot action sequence for ‘War’.

"It is a 2.30 min long, jaw-dropping, intense hand to hand combat sequence that has been shot in one shot by Tiger. The entire action sequence was shot in one shot without any cuts," Anand told IANS.

For this special action scene, the best hand-to-hand action choreographer Sea Young Oh, known for his work in ‘Age of Ultron’ and ‘Snowpiercer’, was flown in to sketch the sequence for the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor.

"Tiger will be seen on a rampage as he will take down an army of people, with his bare hands. It's going to be an adrenaline-pumping entry for Tiger and we hope the audiences will love it," he added.

While praising the star for his dedication the ‘Bang Bang’ director remarked, “It is not easy to do an intense combat scene like this in one shot and Tiger fully committed himself into it. He prepped and practiced and rehearsed, again and again, to ensure that he was ready to do it in one shot. And on the day of the shoot, he was flawless.”



The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.