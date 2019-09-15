Akshay Kumar pens down heartfelt note for son Aarav on his 17th birthday

Akshay Kumar might be one of the most diligent actors in B-town but the talented star surely knows how to keep a balance between his professional and personal life.

The 52-year-old ‘Mission Mangal’ star might be a man of many skills but his bond with his family and especially his kids is what he is widely looked up for.

As Kumar’s son Aarav marked his 17th birthday on Sunday, the proud father took a moment to assess his parenting skills.

In the picture, Aarav is seen sporting all-black ensemble, seated on a flight of wooden staircase a looking away from the camera. The teenager sports a grin in the sun-kissed picture. Akshay wrote his special message alongside the picture.

The ‘Rowdy Rathore’ looked back at his growing up years and revealed that Akshay’s father was always the actor’s go-to person. Now, Akshay is Aarav’s go-to-person and he is glad about it.

"One thing which I learned from my father was if I ever mess up, he’d be my go-to person instead of ‘Oh no! Dad’s going to kill me.’ Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I’m doing it right :)" he wrote.

He concluded his note while assuring Aarav that he would be by his side no matter what happens. "I’ll always be beside you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay regularly share pictures of their children on their social media platforms to keep everybody posted about their whereabouts.



On the work front, Akshay is filming for ‘Laxmi Bomb’ with Kiara Advani. Apart from that, the actor will be seen ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Prithviraj’ where he will be seen playing Prithviraj Chauhan