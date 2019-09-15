Ajay Devgn says he 'doesn't care' about stardom

B-town’s ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn is one of those fine names in the industry who don’t believe in looking back or fretting much about the future but like to reside in the present instead.

The 50-year-old ‘Golmal’ star in an interview with an Indian news agency opened about dealing with stardom, and how he doesn't stress much on success and how it helps him stay in touch with reality.

"Luckily, I never had to go through struggle in my life. Everything just fell in place. The thing I learned from my journey is to work hard," he said.

"I don't get carried away by success too much or bogged down by failure," said the actor, who is married to renowned actor Kajol.

"I don't think about it. I don't care about it. I don't go out much. I don't show my power. I think both (Kajol and him) don't care about it. We are happy in our space," he went on.

Despite Devgn agreeing with Hollywood star Ben Affleck who said that he doesn't want his kids to pay price for his fame, he feels it is not possible in reality.

"I do (agree with him). But can it be possible? I don't know if that can be possible," said the father of two.

About his two kids being under the continuous limelight, the ‘Raid’ lead stated, “It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also.”

On the work front, he will next be seen in the period drama ‘Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior’, which also features Kajol. He will also bring to screens the story of legendary footballer Syed Abdul Rahim in ‘Maidaan’ while ‘Golmal’ is also said to be in the pipeline.