Selena Gomez, David Henrie in talks for Disney’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reboot

Undeniably one of Disney’s most crowd-favourite shows, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ is still on the minds of all those who grew up watching it and have their fingers crossed for a probable reboot.

Good news for those Disney fans as stars of the show, Selena Gomez and David Henrie may be putting in all their efforts to bring the Russo clan back together.

During an interview with ET Live, Henrie, who essayed the role of Justin Russo revealed that he along with Gomez have plans for a reboot of the popular show, though it all remains unconfirmed as of now.

“Selena and I have a reboot. We sit and talk about it all the time. It’s not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing,” he said.

He went on to explain that if the reboot were to happen it would begin where it left off in the finale—with the Russo family divided and Alex chosen as the family wizard.

“What made the Russos special is that we were a family. So the show ended, someone won the competition. We want to start the show a few years later — start them off at the worst place ever so throughout the series you give them a nice beautiful arc of reuniting,” he said.

“So start them out divided, Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin’s like the principal who has a family now … Max has the sub shop but it’s run-down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together,” he explained further.

