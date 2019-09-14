Katrina Kaif mesmerises in heavy lehenga, turns goofy at a photo shoot

Bollywood's gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif never fails to mesmerise people with her beauty.



Recently the 36-year-old 'Bharat' star was seen dancing with her colleagues during the BTS of a photo shoot, the videos of which were uploaded on her Instagram story.

In one of the videos, Katrina was seen all decked up in a gorgeous green lehenga with gold jewellery and perfectly styled hair.

As she walked towards her vanity van, designer Anaita Shroff and her team were seen helping her by lifting her lehenga.

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar.