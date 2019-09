Bangladesh opt to bowl against Zimbabwe in tri-series T20

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the opening Twenty20 international of a tri-nation series in Dhaka on Friday.

The match was reduced to 18 overs a side after rain delayed the start.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga.

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula (BAN), TV Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)