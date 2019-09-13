Sonakshi Sinha pens down a heartfelt note on the success of ‘Mission Mangal’

‘Mission Mangal’ is been acclaimed by the masses for its inspirational story line and true vitality.

Jagan Shakti’s directorial, which is based on India’s 2013 Mission to Mars, has surpassed Rs. 200 crore mark in India and the entire team got another chance to celebrate.

Though the movie was headlined by Akshay Kumar, it also featured leading female actors Vidya Balan, Sonakshi, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

On the success of her movie, the 32-year-old ‘Dabangg’ starlet expressed her happiness on social media.

The ‘Force 2’ actor captioned the post, “It was an honor to play a character which represented a self-made, independent, modern Indian women. Eka Gandhi will always remain special. 200 crores for #MissionMangal isn’t just a collection, it is an amazing feeling to know that the film has reached out to so many.”

The Akshay Kumar starrer has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience. The film helmed by Jagan Shakti had hit the screen son August 15.

