Pakistani female footballer Zulfia Nazeer bags gold medal in power-lifting in Dubai

KARACHI: Midfielder of Pakistan women football team Zulfia Nazeer has now set her eyes on winning laurels in sport of power- lifting after winning gold medal in Dubai.

Zulfia, who has represented Pakistan women football team in SAFF Women Championship in 2014, is currently in Dubai where she is playing football for a local club and is also a fitness trainer.



On Friday, she proved her mettle by winning a gold medal in Desert Barebell power meet in Dubai.

Contesting in -52 weight category, Zulfia lifted 110 each in squats and dead-lift. In chest press category, she lifted 57.5 to win the gold medal.

She has now set her eyes on bringing laurels for country in power lifting and wants to compete in Asian Championship.

“I want to play in Asian Championship. I know I can win titles for Pakistan. I have contacted people at helm of affairs in Pakistan and I hope that I will get a chance to represent my country,” she told The News from Dubai.

Zulfia was once a regular face in Pakistan women football team, however uncertainty at PFF has kept footballers like Zulfia away from the scene.

However, she is still hopeful of wearing green once again.

“I haven’t quit football. I am playing for a local club here and I am very much in practice. It will be exciting to represent Pakistan in multiple sports,” Zulfia said while aiming to represent Pakistan in Football and Powerlifting, both.