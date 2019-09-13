close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2019

Fire guts Shehla Raza's office

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Karachi: A fire broke out in the office of provincial minister  Shehla Raza  on Friday.

TV footage  showed clouds of black   smoke  billowing  into the air  as two fire tenders attempted to extinguish the flames in the office located at Sindh Secretariat .

The fire is said to have completely gutted  the furniture but  staff remained unhurt as it had started during prayer timings.

Talking about the cause of fire, the minister said it was apparently caused by a short-circuit. 

