Fire guts Shehla Raza's office

Karachi: A fire broke out in the office of provincial minister Shehla Raza on Friday.

TV footage showed clouds of black smoke billowing into the air as two fire tenders attempted to extinguish the flames in the office located at Sindh Secretariat .

The fire is said to have completely gutted the furniture but staff remained unhurt as it had started during prayer timings.

Talking about the cause of fire, the minister said it was apparently caused by a short-circuit.

