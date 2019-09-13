Weather forecast for Pakistan, 13 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to effect upper parts of the country during next two to three days.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.