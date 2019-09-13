close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2019

Weather forecast for Pakistan, 13 September 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to effect upper parts of the country during next two to three days.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan