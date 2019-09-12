close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
Web Desk
September 12, 2019

Arjun Kapoor celebrates milestone as 'Finding Fanny' completes 5 years

Veteran filmmaker Homi Adajania’s comedy flick ‘Finding Fanny’ – the satirical road comedy that featured Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles completed five years today and the actor took to social media to celebrate.

Sharing a video made from some cute stills from the film, the 34-year-old actor wrote, "Love never dies...it's always there somewhere #5YearsOfFindingFanny"

The comedy-drama might have endured mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience but it helped the careers of the ensemble cast.

With a supporting cast comprising of Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Kapur, the film also had a special appearance by the ‘Padmaavat’ starlet’s husband Ranveer Singh.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates milestone as 'Finding Fanny' completes 5 years.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his periodic film ‘Panipat’ which is being helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. On the other hand, Deepika is all set to weave her magic once again with ‘Chhapaak’.

