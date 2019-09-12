Ali Fazal joins ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gaddot in ‘Death on the Nile’

Indian actor Ali Fazal has remained off the silver screens in Bollywood to make his mark in Hollywood as he gears up to star alongside Gal Gadot.

As per reports, the actor has been roped in alongside the ‘Wonder Woman’ for the ‘Death on the Nile’ directed by Kenneth Branagh, which is a modern acclimatization of Agatha Christie’s novel with the same name.

The story explores the investigation of a series of baffling events that occur on a cruise ship on the Nile. There is a murder, and several people are suspects in the crime.

Endorsing the news, the 'Fukrey' star said, “Yes. I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels.”

The 32-year-old is the latest addition to a cast that includes Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, MCU’S Shuri Letitia Wright, and Gal Gadot.

The international audience is familiar with actor Ali Fazal owing to the 2017 biographical comedy-drama ‘Victoria and Abdul’, for which he shared screen space with Dame Judi Dench.

Ali Fazal has also had a cameo in ‘Furious 7’.