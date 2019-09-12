Chance the Rapper pushes back tour after birth of daughter Marli

Chance the Rapper has saddened some fans after he decided to postpone his tour, but all for good reason as he wants to spend more time with his family after he became a father last week.

The 26-year-old ‘No Problem’ hit maker after welcoming baby girl Marli with wife Kristen Bennet, announced on his Instagram that it was ‘strenuous’ giving equal time to both family and work.

"When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again," he said.

In spite of the sad news for fans who wouldn’t be able to hear their favourite singer perform live, most of the fans were ecstatic about their pinup’s new milestone.