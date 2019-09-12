Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter give off major sibling goals

The cameras have begun rolling for Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s next venture ‘Khaali Peeli’.

The film directed by Maqbool Khan went on floors on Wednesday and leading man Ishaan took to his social media handle to make the official announcement by sharing a photo of the clapperboard and said, “Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) see you on the other side!”

Among the plethora of congratulatory messages and comments that came his way, fans spotted a special one that came from none other than his big brother, Shahid Kapoor.

Being the kind, supportive and encouraging sibling, Shahid left a comment on the post that is sure to give anyone some major sibling goals.

“All the best #teamkhaalipeeli. I’m sure you will make us proud,” Shahid said.

The film will mark Ishaan’s second Bollywood outing after the hugely successful ‘Dhadak’, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.