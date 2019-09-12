Shraddha Kapoor opens up about her struggle with anxiety

Shraddha Kapoor is soaring high on the success of her last three projects – ‘Stree’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Saaho’ – which have all turned out be good money-spinners at the box office.

Truth be told fans couldn’t get enough of her star performance on silver screens but despite the feathers in her cap, all is not too rosy in her life behind the cameras.

The 32-year-old ‘Baaghi’ starlet has recently revealed that there was a phase in her life where she fought with anxiety.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor got emotional as she revealed: “I don’t even know what was anxiety. We didn’t know it for a very long time. It was just after ‘Aashiqui’ where I had these physical manifestations of anxiety.”

“There’s this pain happening where there was no psychological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking about why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening,” she said.

She went on to further add: “Today, it’s something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was.”

“Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for,” she continued.

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the third instalment of ‘Baaghi’ alongside Tiger Shroff.