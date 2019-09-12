Khaqan Abbasi apologises for appointing NAB chairman

Islamabad: An Accountability Court on Thursday extended physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance adviser Miftah Ismail in LNG case.

Both the PMLN leaders were presented before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NA) which sought extension in remand.

Investigation Office told the court that he has to investigate the records and evidence which he had brought from Karachi.

Waheed Haider, a counsel for Miftah Ismail, told the court that his client is kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, requesting the judge to allow the former adiviser to have lunch with Khaqan Abbasi.

He also opposed the NAB’s plea for extension in remand arguing that it would be injustice to extend the remand for 14 more days .

The court, however, approved NAB’s plea and asked it to present the suspects on September 26 again.

Later in an informal talk with media outside the Accountability Court, Khaqan Abbasi said he apologises to the nation for appointing the National Accountability (NAB) chairman.

" The name of NAB chairman had come from Pakistan People's Party and appointment was made with consensus".

The PMLN leader said the chief aim of establishing the NAB was to divide the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.