Gujranwala: Body of nurse found hanging from ceiling fan

Gujranwala: A nurse at a private hospital reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the administration of the private hospital located at Munir Chowk informed them after body of Huma Kanwal was found hanging from the nursing room located on the on the fourth floor of the medical facility.

A resident of Shaheen Abad, Kanwal's marriage was scheduled to take place next month.

Her body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police said the incident apparently seems to be an act of suicide but they were collecting further evidence to ascertain the exact nature of the nurse's death.

Arshad, father of the deceased, said that the family was informed by hospital administration that their daughter had a heart attack but the situation was different when they arrived in hospital.

Her mother accused the hospital administration of murdering her daughter.