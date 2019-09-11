Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer ‘Khaali Peeli’ rolls out on the floor

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s upcoming airing ‘Khaali Peeli’ went on floors on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old ‘Beyond the clouds’ star took to his Instagram handle to announce that the shoot of the film has begun and he will be away from social media for some time.

He wrote the message, “Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) See you on the other side!”

The film, directed by Maqbool Khn, is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and the Zee Studios.

Khatter made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’ where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor, who also made debut with him . The movie was a remake of Marathi hit ‘Sairat’ and managed to cross Rs100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.

The 20-year-old ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ starlet, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’.