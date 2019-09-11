Sri Lanka's cricket tour of Pakistan once again under clouds of doubt

KARACHI: The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has announced that it will reassess the security situation in Pakistan after the board has received a warning from its PM Office of a possible attack on team.

The fresh statement from SLC, issued on Wednesday evening, suggests that the tour is once again under clouds of doubt.

According to the statement, the Sri Lanka Cricket has sought the assistance of the Sri Lankan Government to conduct a reassessment of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the national team’s planned tour to the country.

“The decision was taken following a warning, the SLC received from the Prime Minister’s Office, sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports,” the statement said.

“Accordingly, the warning highlights that the Prime Minister’s Office has received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat on the Sri Lankan team, while touring Pakistan,” it added.

SLC, according to the press release, has been advised to take extreme care, and ‘reassess’ the situation, before embarking on the said tour.

Sri Lanka team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on September 25th to play a series of three ODIs in Karachi and three T20Is in Lahore.

The board had earlier announced the squads for the tour which is without 10 of its top cricketers who had decided to pull out of the tour.